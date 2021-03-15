Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

