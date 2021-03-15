Merculet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154,992.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $154,992.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00458623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00562021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,952,246 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.