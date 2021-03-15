Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Down 55.9% in February

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

MREO opened at $4.08 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

