Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MESO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

