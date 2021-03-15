M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 202 ($2.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON:MNG traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219.10 ($2.86). The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.57. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.30 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

