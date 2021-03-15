MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.30

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 4425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $35,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

