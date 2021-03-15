Michael P. Donaldson Sells 6,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. 92,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,806. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

