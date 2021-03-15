Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 28,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,293,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $271,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

