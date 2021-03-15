Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

