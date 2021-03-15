Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MIST stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

