Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $421.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the lowest is $414.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $417.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 134,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

