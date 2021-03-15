Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.72. The company had a trading volume of 329,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$23.09. The company has a market cap of C$787.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

