Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 772,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.2 days.

MTSFF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

