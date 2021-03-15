MKM Partners Raises The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

