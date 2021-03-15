Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.94 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.