Morgan Stanley Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $82.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hess by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hess by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

