Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $300.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $262.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

