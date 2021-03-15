Morgan Stanley Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $53.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $49.19 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.