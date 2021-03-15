Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

MSI opened at C$33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.42 and a 1 year high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

