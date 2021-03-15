Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,928,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $316.26 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,251 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

