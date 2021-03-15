Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $199.00 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average is $173.79. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,522 shares of company stock worth $178,285,020. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

