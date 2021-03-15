Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $797,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $357.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,007. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

