Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $266.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

