Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.