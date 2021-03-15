Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

MPLX stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

