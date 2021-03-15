M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the February 11th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.30. 927,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.