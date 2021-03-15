M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $802.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

