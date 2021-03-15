M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 169,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

