M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,909 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $82.90 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

