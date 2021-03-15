Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

