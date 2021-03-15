Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000.

IYE opened at $28.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

