Mutual Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.81 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

