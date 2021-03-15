Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

