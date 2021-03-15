Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

TWTR opened at $68.10 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

