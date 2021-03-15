Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,724 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $81.27 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

