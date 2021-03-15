Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NNCSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13. Nanosonics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

