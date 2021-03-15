NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. Sells 10,168 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

