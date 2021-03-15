National Bank Financial Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$51.50

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$47.50 to C$51.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.66.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$23.34 and a one year high of C$50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.