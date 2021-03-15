National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,967. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

