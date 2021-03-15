Needham & Company LLC Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $11.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.23 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.