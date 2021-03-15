NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $621.57 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

