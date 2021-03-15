Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 119,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. The company has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.39 and its 200-day moving average is $514.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

