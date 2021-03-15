Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 54.5% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 33,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,270. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.