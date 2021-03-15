NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 291,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 517,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

NRBO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

