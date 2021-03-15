New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $346,000 Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKRO opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

