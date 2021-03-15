New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $390,000 Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forterra were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

