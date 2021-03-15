New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $422,000 Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $91.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.