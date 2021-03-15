New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $488,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $57,170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

