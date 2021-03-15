New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,202 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Azul were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

