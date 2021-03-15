News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

News has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

